40 schoolchildren rescued from burning bus in Morbi

The bus was taking the children to Tankara town when its engine caught fire near Mitana village on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

All 40 children on board a school bus were rescued after the vehicle caught fire in Morbi district’s Tankara area on Tuesday, police said. No injuries were reported in the mishap, they confirmed.

The bus, which belongs to Arya Vidyalayam, was taking the children to Tankara town from the school when its engine caught fire near Mitana village around 1 pm. Four cops in a PCR van stationed nearby and the bus driver came to the children’s rescue before the fire enveloped the bus, police officials said.

According to the officials, fire tenders reached the spot only after the rescue was complete since the nearest fire station was in Morbi city, about 20 km away.