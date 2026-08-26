40 schoolchildren rescued from burning bus in Morbi

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All 40 children on board a school bus were rescued after the vehicle caught fire in Morbi district’s Tankara area on Tuesday, police said. No injuries were reported in the mishap, they confirmed.
The bus, which belongs to Arya Vidyalayam, was taking the children to Tankara town from the school when its engine caught fire near Mitana village around 1 pm. Four cops in a PCR van stationed nearby and the bus driver came to the children’s rescue before the fire enveloped the bus, police officials said.
According to the officials, fire tenders reached the spot only after the rescue was complete since the nearest fire station was in Morbi city, about 20 km away.
“The officials who responded to the emergency call tried to first douse the fire using the extinguisher from the bus and another one from the PCR van, but to no avail. The four police staff and the bus driver evacuated the 40 children, aged five to eight years, from the burning vehicle. All children were rescued in time with no injuries,” said Inspector JD Zala of Tankara police station.
Morbi SP Mulesh Patel praised Head Constable Jayendrasinh Indubha, Constable Dashrathsinh Ghanshyamsinh, PCR van driver Divyesh Valji Bhalgamadiya, GRD Jawan Himanshu Rajesh Sakariya and the bus driver for their efforts.
Morbi Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Devendrasinh Jadeja told The Indian Express that due to the distance of 20 km, firefighters reached the site only after the rescue was completed.
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