40 per cent active cases in Ahmedabad: AMC holds vaccine certificate checks

Gujarat Tuesday reported 36 new Covid-19 cases with around half of them —17 — being reported from Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tuesday conducted surprise checks for vaccine certificates at public places such as restaurants and malls.

According to a statement issued by the civic body, 100 teams from the solid waste department were deployed across seven zones of the city to check vaccine certificates at malls, hotels, restaurants and other stores. AMC started the checking in the evening and announced that it will continue until late at night. As of 9:30 pm, the civic body had undertaken the checking activity of nearly 3,000 people at 44 malls, 59 hotels and 89 restaurants. Of the total 2,996 persons checked for their vaccine certificate, 28 were found without the vaccine.

Ahmedabad continues to shoulder over 40 per cent of more than 300 active cases in the state with 131 Covid-19 patients currently undergoing treatment.

Navsari reported a death, and three new cases on Tuesday. The district, which last reported a death on June 12, has 11 active cases at present.