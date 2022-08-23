40 Pak Hindus get Indian citizenship certificates

Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi handed over Indian citizenship certificates to 40 Pakistani Hindus at the Ahmedabad collectorate. Since 2017, a total of 1,032 Pakistanis have been given citizenship by the district collector, stated an official release. As per the gazette notifications of 2016 and 2018, the district collectors of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kutch have been given powers to grant citizenship to minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The candidates applying for citizenship are scanned by the Intelligence Bureau teams of both the state and central governments. In 2022, so far 107 Pakistani Hindus were given Indian citizen citizenship by Ahmedabad district collector, the release added.