40 leaders resign from Congress Bharuch unit

Over 40 leaders and workers of Bharuch Congress resigned from the party, alleging inaction by party president, Parimalsinh Rana, in condemning the stone-pelting incident in Bharuch on Friday and a clash between protesters and police in Surat on the same day. One person was injured when some people pelted stones on the Jagannath Rath Yatra procession in Bharuch on Friday.

Policemen who were present at the spot immediately took control of the situation and the rally proceeded further without much problem. Bharuch police had also arrested one person and detained two minors in this connection.

On the same day, tension gripped Surat when a protest rally against the lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand clashed with the police in Nanpura area. Police fired in the air and lobbed tear gas shells to control the crowd, and arrested six people.

Minority cell president of Bharuch Ayyub Saiyed, said, “The Congress president did not support us in taking out the rally to condemn the Jharkhand mob lynching incident. So, 22 leaders resigned from the party. Rana has accepted the resignation. We wanted to take out a peaceful march to condemn the incident. Even the police did not give us permission for the

Bharuch city Congress general secretary Dhiren Katariya said, “We wanted Rana to allow us to organise a programme to condemn the stone pelting incident on Rath Yatra procession in Bharuch. However, there was no positive response from him. As a result, we have resigned today (Monday). Eighteen leaders and party workers have already quit as our sentiments were hurt.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Parimalsinh Rana said, “We conducted a meeting of the party members today. We tried to persuade those who submitted their resignation to think over it, but they are adamant. So, we have accepted their resignation.”“After the stone pelting incident in Bharuch, we had planned to take out a peaceful march from the Congress office to local district administration office on Saturday. We talked to the police officers of Bharuch and sought permission but they denied. So, we cancelled the rally,” he added.

City Congress president Babubhai Rayka said, “The rally was not taken out under the party banner, but some of our leaders were arrested. We will meet police commissioner, Satish Sharma, in this regard.