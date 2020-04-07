40 lakh farmers given Rs. 800 crore under PM Kisan Yojana, says Govt

Under the PM Kisan scheme, the government gives Rs. 6,000 to each farmer on an annual basis, in three equal installments of Rs. 2,000 each. Under the PM Kisan scheme, the government gives Rs. 6,000 to each farmer on an annual basis, in three equal installments of Rs. 2,000 each.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana), an amount of approximately Rs. 800 crore has been distributed to over 40 lakh farmers in Gujarat during the month of April, state government officials confirmed on Tuesday.

“The first advance payment under the PM Kisan Yojana has been made to the bank accounts of more than 40 lakh farmers in Gujarat. The cumulative Rs. 800 crore has been transferred for the month of April,” Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ashwini Kumar told mediapersons in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The money has been provided to help farmers continue with their agricultural activities in the midst of the lockdown, he added. Under the PM Kisan scheme, the government gives Rs. 6,000 to each farmer on an annual basis, in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

Compensation for all govt employees

On Tuesday, the state government extended the Rs. 25 lakh compensation package to all government employees fighting the battle against COVID-19. “This compensation package of Rs 25. lakh is now applicable to all the government employees who are in the front-line in the fight against COVID-19,” said the Secretary to the Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced the compensation package for police personnel, fair price shop owners and workers employed in health, revenue and civil supplies departments. This compensation will be paid to the kin of the government servant if he/she contracts the disease and passes away while doing their duty during the lockdown.

Talking about the supply of essential commodities, the IAS officer said that over 6.25 lakh litres of additional milk was collected from farmers, on Tuesday, who used to earlier supply it to private dairies. The state government had earlier allowed farmers connected with private dairies to sell their milk to the 18 milk cooperative unions in Gujarat. The step was taken after the private dairies were closed owing to the lockdown. These milk cooperative unions in Gujarat collect approximately 210 lakh litres of milk daily from farmers in the state.

Kumar also said that the vegetable market in Ahmedabad has been shifted from Jamalpur to Jetalpur on Tuesday, and that there are no issues regarding the supply of vegetables in the city. He added that the Agriculture Produce Marker Committee (APMC) in Surat city was shut on Monday and will now be reopened on Wednesday, after certain facilities to maintain social distancing are incorporated.

