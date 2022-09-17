4-year-old boy found murdered in Mahisagar

An unidentified four-year-old boy was found murdered in a maize field in Mahisagar on Thursday following which the Santrampur police has launched probe into the incident.

In a complaint filed at Santrampur police station, one Nipam Panchal of Nani Bhugdi village, stated that the villagers informed him that the body of a boy has been found on his farm.

The complainant, has said, ‘I found the child’s body , with injuries and blood on his head and face… A heavy stone, stained with blood was lying beside the body. Local residents said they saw a woman wearing a yellow dupatta carry the child with her towards the farm and then return alone.”

Officials of Santrampur police station said that the dog squad and Forensic Science team have been pressed into the investigation. The body was sent for autopsy, following which police also released the child’s pictures on social media.

“The child needs to be identified first. We have released pictures on social media so that someone may recognise the child.” an official said.