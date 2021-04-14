4 workers killed as boiler bursts in chemical factory

Police said they have registered a case of accidental deaths and launched an inquiry into the incident.

FOUR WORKERS were killed while 10 others were injured after a boiler burst at a chemical factory near Pipardi village in Wankaner taluka of Morbi district on Monday.

Airport Road police station of Rajkot city said that the incident took place in Dev Minerals and Chemicals late on Monday evening.

“A heat-exchanging vessel burst while the factory operations were on. Hot chemical splashed on 14 of the 15 workers who were at work, killing three of them on the spot while a fourth one succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Rajkot civil hospital. Ten other workers were injured,” police inspector MC Vala, who is incharge of Airport Road police station of Rajkot city police told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The police inspector said the private factory manufactures sodium silicate which is used as sealing material in metal structures besides having other applications.



The workers who were killed in the accident have been identified as Shravan Mahanto (25), Babalkumar Singh (19), Dayanand Mahanto (20) and Mukeshkumar Mahanto, all native of Katihar district in Bihar, police said.

“The workers prima facie died of burn injuries caused by hot chemical that splashed them after the vessel blew off. However, nine of the 10 injured have been discharged from hospital as their burn injuries were not very serious,” Vala further said.

Police said they have registered a case of accidental deaths and launched an inquiry into the incident.