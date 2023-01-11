4 women among 6 held for extorting Rs 16.5 lakh from Surat businessman

Six persons, including four women, were arrested in Surat for their alleged involvement in a honey trap case in which they extorted Rs 16.5 lakh from a businessman by threatening to fix him in a rape case. Police also recovered Rs 5.73 lakh from them.

The arrested were identified as Utpal Ramesh Patel (25), a resident of Amroli, Arvind Munjpara (33) and his wife Sangitaben (31) — both residents of Kapodara, Bhavna Rathod (39) of Katargam, Rekha Rathod (37) of Varachha and Alka Gondaliya (22), a resident of Katargam.

They were booked under IPC section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 384 (extortion), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy).

According to police, the accused befriended the businessman of Varachha area through social media and called him to a flat in Katargam where one of the accused women lured him into a physical relationship between December 7 and 19. Later, threatening to fix him in a rape case, the accused first took Rs 7.5 lakh from the businessman and later an extra Rs 9 lakh.

Inspector AN Gabani of Varachha police station said, “Their modus operandi was to befriend people through social media, take photographs with them and use them to blackmail them… We have recovered Rs 5.73 lakh from them. We are extracting data from their mobile phones for more clues.”