Gujarat: 4 schools offer 5% fee waiver to promote vaccination among parents

Four schools in Ahmedabad affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have decided to offer five per cent waiver in annual fees to students whose parents get fully vaccinated for Covid-19 on or before October 31, 2021

Udgam School for Children, Zebar School for Children along with two pre-schools, Satellite School for Children and Bodakdev School for Children, have launched the initiative to motivate parents to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Manan Choksi, executive director of Udgam School for Children and Zebar School for Children said, “To support government’s vaccination drive and motivate parents to do, we have come up with this initiative under which we would waive fees in tune of Rs 2-3.5 crore.”

“Despite being affected by a deadly second wave of Covid-19, some people are still hesitant to roll up their sleeves for the shots. According to a study by AIIMS New Delhi, those re-infected with Covid-19 even after vaccination are unlikely to die due to the disease. Considering the probability of a third wave, it is the need of the hour that every citizen gets vaccinated.”

The initiative aims to to cover more than parents community of 19,000 from the 238 classes of the four schools. To apply for the incentive scheme, the parents have to submit their vaccination certificate.