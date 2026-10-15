4 months after merger, GEL pays record Rs 324 cr dividend to Gujarat government

Avantika Singh, Managing Director of GEL and Vice Chairperson of GTL, presented the dividend cheques to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

State Public Sector Undertakings Gujarat Energy Limited (GEL) and GSPL Transmission Limited (GTL) jointly paid Rs 384.67 crore as dividend to the Gujarat government for the financial year 2025-26, as per an official statement. Individually, GEL and GTL paid Rs 324 crore and Rs 60.67 crore as dividend to the government, respectively, it added.

The record dividend was largely attributed to the recent merger of the entities involved in piped gas distribution and transmission.

“The dividend paid by GEL and GTL is the highest-ever amount paid to the state government in a single financial year by any company under its control,” said the statement.