4 major demands met, Vadodara Municipal Corporation employee union ends protests

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Friday granted four of the 31-demands of the employees union, thus ending the fortnight-long agitation by the employees.

Among the four demands that have been met are to give permanent employment to 122 contractual sanitation employees and also HRA benefits under the sixth pay commission to over 5,000 employees.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s Employee union, which had begun its protests on September 14, accepted the VMC’s decision to grant four major of the 31 demands put forth by the union.

On Friday, the VMC met with the leaders of the union and granted the HRA benefits under the sixth pay commission to over 5,000 employees and permanent employment to those sanitation workers, who have completed 122 days in service.

The VMC constituted a six-member committee to discuss the issue of an appeal filed by the civic body in the 1981 directive of the Labour Tribunal to the VMC to grant permanent employment to those sanitation workers who have worked for 720 days on contract.

The officials have also assured the union that within seven days, they would also pass a decision to transfer those employees, who suffer from medical conditions to their own preferred zones.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner HJ Prajapati, who heads the six-member committee to look into the issue of the appeal, told The Indian Express, “One of the major points for workers’ agitation had been the VMC’s decision to challenge the Labour Tribunal order in a higher court, earlier this year. This decision was actually taken following a dispute between VMC and the employees, about five years ago, when a resolution could not be reached amicably and the matter was referred to the Deputy Labour Commissioner as per the process… The appeal (which was filed earlier this year) is also part of the process… We have constituted the committee, as we had assured them before. The committee will have the legal officer of the VMC, the accounts officer as well as advocates from the lower and higher court as members. We will look into their demand and discuss what can be done.”

The VMC, Prajapati added, has also agreed to transfer back the employees with medical conditions, who have been recently shifted to other zones.

“Their demand is that those employees, who have medical conditions, should be transferred back to their zones of comfort. We have agreed to do so within seven days.”

Among the other main demands from the 31-point list was also to appoint the stipulated number of staff in the newly added seven administrative wards of the VMC, medical allowances, and permanent designations to staff working in Atithigruhs and as drivers. Although the employees are celebrating the small win on Friday, the VMC has assured that the other demands would “soon be looked into”.