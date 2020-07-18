4 labourers ‘suffocate to death’ in chemical tank at rural Ahmedabad

No arrests were made as of Saturday evening. (Representational) No arrests were made as of Saturday evening. (Representational)

Four labourers, aged between 22 and 26 years, died on Saturday afternoon while cleaning a chemical effluent tank, allegedly after inhaling toxic gases, at Gundi gav in Dholka taluka of rural Ahmedabad.

The incident occurred between 2 and 3 pm at the manufacturing plant of Vishal Fabrics, an arm of Chiripal Group, where one of the labourers is suspected to have suffocated to death after inhaling the chemical gases inside the tank. In a bid to rescue him, three others went inside the tank but, prima facie, appear to have suffocated to death as well, said Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad rural, RV Asari.

According to Asari, the four labourers were hired by an individual contractor, who is a native, residing in the same village as the private company’s plant. No arrests were made as of Saturday evening.

“We are awaiting forensic science laboratory results and post mortem reports. It does seem to be a case of criminal negligence. The labourers were allowed to go down inside the tank without any safety gear. Thus, we are awaiting all evidence to be in place before filing the FIR,” added Asari.

Of the four who died, two hailed from the Sanand taluka – Mayur Barad (25) and Vijay Barad (22) – and two others – Praveen Rathod (26) and Prabhu Jamod (25) – were from Dholka. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

