4 Iranians detained off Gujarat coast with 1 lakh cigarette packets and satellite phone

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended four Iranians aboard a suspicious Sri Lankan boat carrying a huge consignment of cigarettes, a banned satellite phone, and mobile phones in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) west of Dwarka, Gujarat.

A Coast Guard ship deployed in the north Arabian Sea sighted a foreign boat inside the EEZ, approximately 115 nautical miles west of Dwarka, on Saturday. The capture comes days after two Iranians were found in Indian waters with over 200 kg of a suspicious narcotic substance on a boat.

“The movement pattern of the boat was found suspicious, and the ship proceeded to investigate the boat. On sighting an ICG ship, the boat attempted to flee towards IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line). However, it was intercepted and stopped by an ICG ship,” an ICG statement said.