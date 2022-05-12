4 injured in fire at Ahmedabad factory site

Four persons were injured in a fire at a factory site in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday. According to fire officials, the fire started around 7 pm on Wednesday at a two-storey shop of H K Textile in ‘I’ block of Ravi Estate of Shahpur.

According to officials, the fire started on the ground floor of the two-storey building from a diesel tank installed over there. Four workers who were on the first floor of the two-storey shop were stuck due to fire and received burns. The injured were identified as Prakashbhai (53), Raj Kumar (23), Kailash Verma (50) and Devubhai (44), all workers at HK Textiles.

“Three fire tenders and over 10 firefighters were rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled within ten minutes by using water mist spray and then the four workers were rescued from first floor. Out of the four workers, two are severely injured and were taken to civil hospital. The shop was engaged in production of plastic spare parts of water coolers and geysers. The fire started from a diesel tank installed in the shop,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad Fire Safety Department.