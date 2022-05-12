scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

4 injured in fire at Ahmedabad factory site

According to officials, the fire started on the ground floor of the two-storey building from a diesel tank installed over there.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 12, 2022 12:01:36 am
The injured were identified as Prakashbhai (53), Raj Kumar (23), Kailash Verma (50) and Devubhai (44), all workers at HK Textiles. (Representational)

Four persons were injured in a fire at a factory site in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday. According to fire officials, the fire started around 7 pm on Wednesday at a two-storey shop of H K Textile in ‘I’ block of Ravi Estate of Shahpur.

According to officials, the fire started on the ground floor of the two-storey building from a diesel tank installed over there. Four workers who were on the first floor of the two-storey shop were stuck due to fire and received burns. The injured were identified as Prakashbhai (53), Raj Kumar (23), Kailash Verma (50) and Devubhai (44), all workers at HK Textiles.

More from Ahmedabad

“Three fire tenders and over 10 firefighters were rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled within ten minutes by using water mist spray and then the four workers were rescued from first floor. Out of the four workers, two are severely injured and were taken to civil hospital. The shop was engaged in production of plastic spare parts of water coolers and geysers. The fire started from a diesel tank installed in the shop,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad Fire Safety Department.

Best of Express Premium

How Russia and China exploit history to further their interestsPremium
How Russia and China exploit history to further their interests
Supreme Court’s Verdict on Sedition is a Small WinPremium
Supreme Court’s Verdict on Sedition is a Small Win
UPSC CSE Key – May 11, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 11, 2022: What you need to read today
Celebrating the land Gods of rural Delhi in Khirki villagePremium
Celebrating the land Gods of rural Delhi in Khirki village
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement