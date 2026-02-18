4 held in Kutch for transacting Rs 182 cr ‘cybercrime proceeds’ through mule bank accounts

These complaints were from victims across West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Telangana.

THE KUTCH (East) Police on Tuesday said it busted a mule account racket whose members had allegedly transacted proceeds of cybercrime to the tune of Rs 182 crore.

The Cybercrime Police Station arrested Yash Mulchand Bhatia (27), Siddharth Sunil Soni (34), Sahil Dinesh Sharma (26), and Alpesh Suresh Luhar (40) in the case and booked them under Sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(4), 340(2), 61(2), 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code 2023 and Section 66(C), 66(D) of the I.T. Act, booking the accused of criminal conspiracy in furtherance of a common intention.

Four other accused persons who are on the run were identified as Illubha Mngubha Jadeja, Vishwarajainh alias Vishubha Balubha Jadeja, Vijay Rana and Hardik Haresh Rajgor.