4 held in Kutch for transacting Rs 182 cr ‘cybercrime proceeds’ through mule bank accounts

Four other accused persons who are on the run were identified as Illubha Mngubha Jadeja, Vishwarajainh alias Vishubha Balubha Jadeja, Vijay Rana and Hardik Haresh Rajgor.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 01:15 AM IST
Kutch, Kutch cybercrime, Kutch cybercrime Police, Kutch mule bank accounts, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsThese complaints were from victims across West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Telangana.
Make us preferred source on Google

THE KUTCH (East) Police on Tuesday said it busted a mule account racket whose members had allegedly transacted proceeds of cybercrime to the tune of Rs 182 crore.

The Cybercrime Police Station arrested Yash Mulchand Bhatia (27), Siddharth Sunil Soni (34), Sahil Dinesh Sharma (26), and Alpesh Suresh Luhar (40) in the case and booked them under Sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(4), 340(2), 61(2), 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code 2023 and Section 66(C), 66(D) of the I.T. Act, booking the accused of criminal conspiracy in furtherance of a common intention.

Four other accused persons who are on the run were identified as Illubha Mngubha Jadeja, Vishwarajainh alias Vishubha Balubha Jadeja, Vijay Rana and Hardik Haresh Rajgor.

The Kutch East Police said in a statement on Tuesday, “As part of the conspiracy, the accused came together to run a network of savings and current bank accounts to aid people committing cyber fraud. In order to achieve their common intention, they lured the poor, needy and less educated people from different villages, rented shops in their names at Gandhidham and Adipur, made them proprietors of those shops without their knowledge.”

It further alleged, “They got the businesses registered, created false invoices and bills in the names of the firms, acquired SIM cards and opened bank accounts in the name of the firms. The accused, then, in collusion with cybercrime gangs, provided them with these bank accounts to transfer the proceeds of crime abroad.”

The police said they found they had carried transactions to the tune of Rs182 crore (Rs182,37,68,862) across 81 bank accounts. The accused persons themselves had withdrawn Rs5 lakh in cash in spite of knowing they were proceeds of crime.

The police also found that there were 74 complaints registered against the bank accounts illegally operated by the accused persons across five banks.

Story continues below this ad

These complaints were from victims across West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Telangana.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement