4 held in Kutch for transacting Rs 182 cr ‘cybercrime proceeds’ through mule bank accounts

THE KUTCH (East) Police on Tuesday said it busted a mule account racket whose members had allegedly transacted proceeds of cybercrime to the tune of Rs 182 crore.
The Cybercrime Police Station arrested Yash Mulchand Bhatia (27), Siddharth Sunil Soni (34), Sahil Dinesh Sharma (26), and Alpesh Suresh Luhar (40) in the case and booked them under Sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(4), 340(2), 61(2), 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code 2023 and Section 66(C), 66(D) of the I.T. Act, booking the accused of criminal conspiracy in furtherance of a common intention.
Four other accused persons who are on the run were identified as Illubha Mngubha Jadeja, Vishwarajainh alias Vishubha Balubha Jadeja, Vijay Rana and Hardik Haresh Rajgor.
The Kutch East Police said in a statement on Tuesday, “As part of the conspiracy, the accused came together to run a network of savings and current bank accounts to aid people committing cyber fraud. In order to achieve their common intention, they lured the poor, needy and less educated people from different villages, rented shops in their names at Gandhidham and Adipur, made them proprietors of those shops without their knowledge.”
It further alleged, “They got the businesses registered, created false invoices and bills in the names of the firms, acquired SIM cards and opened bank accounts in the name of the firms. The accused, then, in collusion with cybercrime gangs, provided them with these bank accounts to transfer the proceeds of crime abroad.”
The police said they found they had carried transactions to the tune of Rs182 crore (Rs182,37,68,862) across 81 bank accounts. The accused persons themselves had withdrawn Rs5 lakh in cash in spite of knowing they were proceeds of crime.
The police also found that there were 74 complaints registered against the bank accounts illegally operated by the accused persons across five banks.
These complaints were from victims across West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Telangana.
