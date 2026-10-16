4 Gujarat farmers ‘tied with ropes, paraded’; High Court sends notice to government

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued notice to the State government while hearing a contempt petition alleging that Dhandhuka police personnel assaulted four farmers, tied them with ropes and paraded them in public, in violation of Supreme Court guidelines against custodial torture.

The High Court also directed the preservation of CCTV footage of the October 8 incident and granted the petitioners liberty to approach the court again if they faced further “pressure”.

The Division Bench of Justice N S Sanjay Gowda and Justice J L Odedra passed the directions on Friday based on the submissions of Senior Advocate I H Syed, appearing for the petitioners, informing the court that the petitioners were facing “pressure” since Thursday from the police officers. The court directed the police to preserve the CCTV footage of the incident and permitted the petitioners to bring any further complaints to its notice.