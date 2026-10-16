4 Gujarat farmers ‘tied with ropes, paraded’; High Court sends notice to government

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High Court directs preservation of CCTV footage of October 8 incident that took place at Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 08:35 PM IST
Gujarat High Court issues notice to State over alleged assault and public parading of four farmers by Dhandhuka police, orders preservation of CCTV footageGujarat High Court issues notice to State over alleged assault and public parading of four farmers by Dhandhuka police, orders preservation of CCTV footage (File)
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The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued notice to the State government while hearing a contempt petition alleging that Dhandhuka police personnel assaulted four farmers, tied them with ropes and paraded them in public, in violation of Supreme Court guidelines against custodial torture.

The High Court also directed the preservation of CCTV footage of the October 8 incident and granted the petitioners liberty to approach the court again if they faced further “pressure”.

The Division Bench of Justice N S Sanjay Gowda and Justice J L Odedra passed the directions on Friday based on the submissions of Senior Advocate I H Syed, appearing for the petitioners, informing the court that the petitioners were facing “pressure” since Thursday from the police officers. The court directed the police to preserve the CCTV footage of the incident and permitted the petitioners to bring any further complaints to its notice.

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The petition, filed by Husenbhai alias Lalabhai Usmanbhai Malvat and three others under Section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, alleges wilful disobedience of the High Court’s May 7, 2019 order concerning compliance with the arrest safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court in the case of DK Basu vs State of West Bengal.

The allegations stem from an alleged incident on October 8, when a dispute reportedly broke out over the removal of fodder from agricultural land in the Bid area of Dhandhuka.
According to the petition, the farmers had opposed unauthorised entry into the agricultural land and sought police protection.

Following a confrontation with a group of people, the farmers approached the Dhandhuka police station, where they allege they were subjected to custodial violence and public humiliation.

The petition states that police personnel, including Police Inspector B T Gohil, tied the farmers with ropes around their hands and waists, beat them with sticks and paraded them along a public road. They were allegedly made to move on their knees in public view. The plea further alleges that one petitioner was detained for about 29 hours and the other three for approximately 25 hours, without being produced before a magistrate within the prescribed period.

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The petitioners contend that the alleged conduct violated the safeguards reiterated in a circular of the Director General of Police, Gujarat, dated May 12, 2026, which prohibits degrading treatment, including forcing an accused to walk on their knees or subjecting them to public humiliation. Citing the CCTV footage, phone recordings and photographs, the plea raises concerns over injuries allegedly sustained by the farmers and the non-supply of medical records despite their requests.

Among the reliefs sought were preservation and production of CCTV footage from the Dhandhuka police station, including the lock-up, and cameras along the route of the alleged public parade. They also sought production of station diary entries, lock-up registers and other police records, along with their medico-legal papers and injury certificates. Compensation was sought for the alleged torture by police.

‘Controversial’ cop under lens again

Incidentally, Police Inspector Gohil is also a respondent in a 2016 case of alleged custodial torture and public parading of an accused in Rajkot, in which Gohil, in his personal capacity, has tendered unconditional apology before the Gujarat High Court on Thursday. Advocate Syed, who also appeared in the 2016 case for the applicant, Ajay Kumbharwadiya, had submitted that the court must reject Gohil’s apology and cited the Dhandhuka incident.

Syed had also submitted that Gohil, during his recent tenure as Police Inspector of Sanand, had also allegedly tied a man to a tree and brutally assaulted him. The counsel also produced the photographs of the incidents in court.
A detailed order in both cases is awaited. The High Court will hear the Dhandhuka matter next on November 27 while the 2016 matter concerning PI Gohil will be heard next on October 27.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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