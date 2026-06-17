4 Gujarat artists chosen for Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar: Sangeet Natak Akademi

Goswami is the first haveli sangeet practitioner in India and the first Gujarat artist associated with this tradition to receive the honour.

FOUR ARTISTS from Gujarat have been selected for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for 2024 and 2025.

The awardees are Haveli Sangeet practitioner Goswami Shri Ranchhodlalji, Garba artist Tvisha Vyas, Rudra Veena maker Kishorbhai Somabhai Mistry and Surat-based theatre director Kapildev Shukla, a statement issued by the Sangeet Natak Akademi on Tuesday said.

The award, instituted by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2006, is conferred annually on outstanding young performers under 40 years of age across the country’s performing arts disciplines. For the two years 106 artists have been selected nationally.

Goswami is the first haveli sangeet practitioner in India and the first Gujarat artist associated with this tradition to receive the honour. At 31, he has composed over 20,000 original works spanning Kirtan, Dhrupad, Khayal, Thumri and Vishnupad, written across seven languages including Braj Bhasha, Sanskrit and Charani, the statement said.