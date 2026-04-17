4 from Surat held for duping Valsad man of Rs 1.11 cr in ‘digital arrest’ case , main accused on the run

During the call, the accused allegedly “digitally arrested” him and sent a fake copy of rejection of his bail by the Supreme Court.

Four persons from Surat were arrested in connection with a ‘digital arrest’ scam in which a 69-year-old man from Valsad allegedly lost over Rs 1.11 crore after fraudsters posing as CBI and Crime Branch officers told him that his bank accounts were used in a money laundering case.

According to Valsad Cyber Crime Police, Alok Kumar Maity of Umargam taluka in Valsad was contacted on phone by a gang of fraudsters, posing as Mumbai Cyber Crime, CBI and TRAI officials in 2024.

They told him that his Aadhaar card, mobile phone number and bank account have been used in the money laundering case of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. The accused told him to join the Skype call on his mobile so he could see them and get confirmation.