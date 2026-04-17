4 from Surat held for duping Valsad man of Rs 1.11 cr in ‘digital arrest’ case , main accused on the run

Four persons from Surat were arrested in connection with a ‘digital arrest’ scam in which a 69-year-old man from Valsad allegedly lost over Rs 1.11 crore after fraudsters posing as CBI and Crime Branch officers told him that his bank accounts were used in a money laundering case.
According to Valsad Cyber Crime Police, Alok Kumar Maity of Umargam taluka in Valsad was contacted on phone by a gang of fraudsters, posing as Mumbai Cyber Crime, CBI and TRAI officials in 2024.
They told him that his Aadhaar card, mobile phone number and bank account have been used in the money laundering case of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. The accused told him to join the Skype call on his mobile so he could see them and get confirmation.
During the call, the accused allegedly “digitally arrested” him and sent a fake copy of rejection of his bail by the Supreme Court. As per their instructions, Maity had sent a total of Rs 1.11 crore from his account and his family bank account to the accused in multiple transactions.
Maity in September 2024 contacted Valsad Cyber Crime and lodged a complaint of cheating against unknown persons.
Police had registered offence under BNS 308(2) (extortion), 204 (personating a public servant), 336(2) (forgery), 336(3)(forgery for purpose of cheating), 337 (forgery of court records), 338 (forgery of valuable securities, will), 340(2) (Knowingly using forged document or electronic record as genuine one), 318 (3) (aggravated cheating), 319(2)(cheating by personation).
The Valsad Cyber Crime teams led by Police inspector H G Rabari conducted a detailed investigation through technical and human surveillance and learnt that the amount sent by the man had been transferred through different account holders in Surat.
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On Thursday, the Valsad police raided different houses at Katargam in Surat and arrested four accused involved in the racket. The arrested accused have been identified as Mukesh Anantbhai Polekar (22), Jay Jamanbhai Rank (21), Rohitkumar Niteshbhai Munjani (22) and Nirmal Nitinbhai Solanki (23), all residents of Katargam.
Valsad Cyber Crime Police inspector H G Rabari said, “The accused were involved in withdrawing money in exchange for commission and this amount was sent to Dubai through a person named Sunny. Three persons were declared wanted and they are identified as Ashish Patel, Sunny and Harshil, all residents of Surat. The last payment of Rs 20.94 lakh was put on hold by police with the support of bank officials.”
“All the arrested accused were given Rs 15,000 to 20,000 per month as their bank accounts were used in such cases. The money received from Alok Maity reached Dubai through different bank accounts in Gujarat and other parts of the country. We are on the lookout for Sunny, the main accused in the case. The ATM cards and cheque books of the bank accounts of all four arrested are with a person in Dubai,” she said
“We are trying to dig out more information to arrest those wanted in the case,” she added.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More