4 arrested from UP for looting gold, cash posing as I-T officials in Ahmedabad

The police have also recovered gold biscuits, gold and silver earrings, 19 packets of diamond and Rs 6.15 lakh cash from the accused.

Days after unidentified men intercepted a state transport bus on the Bavla-Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad rural and abducted two staff of a finance office by impersonating as Income Tax officials and later fled off with their gold and diamond worth Rs 3.37 crore, police on Friday arrested four persons from Agra in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

According to Ahmedabad rural police, on February 24, six unidentified men in a white SUV intercepted an ST bus travelling from Ahmedabad to Rajkot and had de-boarded two employees of a finance office- Rajesh Patel and Chenaji Parmar- claiming themselves to be IT department sleuths conducting an operation.

When questioned by the bus staff, the accused had replied that the two employees had “not paid income tax for five years and were being arrested”. Later, the accused tied the hands and legs of victims and dropped them off at the roadside in a village in Kheda district. Both the finance office staff were carrying a consignment of gold biscuits, diamond and cash worth Rs 3.37 crore which was looted by the accused.

According to police, based on technical analysis and CCTV footage, search teams were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

A team Friday held four accused-Karamvir Singh Chaudhary, a native of Hathras and resident of Agra in UP, Yogesh Jat, a resident of Fatehpur Sikri in Agra, Pushkar Singh Jat, also a resident of Fatehpur Sikri and Munendra Singh Sikarwal alias Mohit from Naranpura in Ahmedabad.

“Among the four accused nabbed, Pushkar Singh is the main conspirator and he has been named in a similar offence committed in Surendranagar in the past. He, as per a conspiracy, arrived in Ahmedabad with his gang and using his SUV did recee of the two employees of finance office who then boarded a bus on February 24 morning,” said a police official of Ahmedabad rural.

The police have also recovered gold biscuits, gold and silver earrings, 19 packets of diamond and Rs 6.15 lakh cash from the accused.