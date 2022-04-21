Gujarat: 4 arrested for duping finance company of Rs 4.6 crore, say police

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested four persons for allegedly duping a finance company of Rs 4.6 crore which they had sought to purchase land on behalf of unsuspecting customers.

According to police, Parbat Rabari, owner of Fortune Developers builder company, Rishabh Yagnik, the then general manager at India Home Loan finance company, Kalpesh Prajapati, the valuer, and Dilip Shah, a broker were arrested by the DCB from various cities of Gujarat for their alleged involvement in a Rs 4.6-crore fraud done against India Home Loan company.

“The accused Parbat Rabari had taken into confidence 32 interested parties of getting them a land plot each in a village in Bha-bhor taluka of Banaskantha, thro-ugh home loans. After getting documentation from the 32 victims, the accused then approached India Home Loan company branch in Ahmedabad and got Rs 4.06 crore in 2017 in connivance with the loan company manager Rishabh Yagnik,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad DCB.

Police have booked and arrested four accused under IPC sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 420 for fraud and IPC sections of forgery.

“The accused was supposed to purchase plots with the money and return to India Home Loans the amount of Rs 6.08 crore with interest. However they neither bought land nor returned any amount to the company. The four accused have been apprehended today,” added the official.