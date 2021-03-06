4.12 lakh unemployed youths registered on employment exchanges: Gujarat Govt

The Gujarat government added that in the past two years, it has provided 5.86 lakh jobs in the private sector. The highest number of recruitments have happened in Ahmedabad (90,749 jobs), Vadodara (49,697) and Kutch (49,181). (Representational)

A total of 4.12 lakh unemployed youths are registered on the employment exchanges in Gujarat, of whom 95 per cent are educated as on December 31, 2020, the government said during the Question Hour on Saturday.

The highest number of such youths registered with employment exchanges are in the districts of Ahmedabad (34063 unemployed youths), Vadodara (27,362), Anand (24136) and Rajkot (21161), the state government said in written replies to questions asked by the MLAs. The lowest registration is in Dangs (2,789 youths).

The state government also said it has given 1,777 government jobs to the youths through these exchanges. Other recruitments done directly by the government do not figure in these numbers, the government said.

The Gujarat government added that in the past two years, it has provided 5.86 lakh jobs in the private sector. The highest number of recruitments have happened in Ahmedabad (90,749 jobs), Vadodara (49,697) and Kutch (49,181).