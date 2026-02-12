3rd cluster placements at IIM-A: Many new recruiters among 68 participating firms

IIM-A has concluded the final cluster of its Final Placement Process 2026, witnessing increased participation from firms across multiple domains.

By: Express News Service
1 min readAhmedabadFeb 12, 2026 12:01 PM IST
IIM-A recruitmentThriveni extended the highest number of offers in the cluster
AMONG THE 68 firms participating in the third cluster of the Final Placement Process for the PGP Class of 2026 at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) were several new recruiters, including Accenture Technology, Emergent Labs, Kimbal, Lyric, Shadowfax, Teradata, Thriveni, and Virtual Galaxy along with regular recruiters such as Cisco Systems, Cognizant and EXL.

Thriveni extended the highest number of offers in the cluster, IIM-A authorities said on Wednesday.
Additionally, Intertec Systems extended an international offer. “The cluster also saw a significant number of dream applications, underscoring the effectiveness of the cluster–cohort system in enabling strong student–recruiter fit,” the institute said in a statement.

The firms participating in the third cluster were organised into fourteen cohorts: analytics and IT consulting; artificial intelligence; banking, financial services and insurance; consumer electronics; consumer technology; core manufacturing and infrastructure; education technology; enterprise tech; financial technology; government enterprises; logistics; niche consulting; social enterprises and NGOs; renewable energy and green technology.

