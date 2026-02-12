3rd cluster placements at IIM-A: Many new recruiters among 68 participating firms

AMONG THE 68 firms participating in the third cluster of the Final Placement Process for the PGP Class of 2026 at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) were several new recruiters, including Accenture Technology, Emergent Labs, Kimbal, Lyric, Shadowfax, Teradata, Thriveni, and Virtual Galaxy along with regular recruiters such as Cisco Systems, Cognizant and EXL.

Thriveni extended the highest number of offers in the cluster, IIM-A authorities said on Wednesday.

Additionally, Intertec Systems extended an international offer. “The cluster also saw a significant number of dream applications, underscoring the effectiveness of the cluster–cohort system in enabling strong student–recruiter fit,” the institute said in a statement.