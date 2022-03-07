39-year-old woman attacked with acid by stalker in Ahmedabad

A 39-year-old woman in Ahmedabad was attacked with acid by an alleged stalker after she rejected his advances in the Ghatlodia area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Sunday night, the police said.

According to the police, the woman is a resident of the Ghatlodia area of the city and works as a caretaker at an apartment in a nearby residential society. She was attacked with acid by the accused, Shiva Nayak, who lives in Naranpura in Ahmedabad and drives an autorickshaw for a living.

“The accused used to drop the victim to her workplace every morning so the duo had shared their phone numbers. As per the victim, Nayak tried to be friends with her to which she refused. On Sunday night, Nayak stalked the victim after she left her workplace and then threatened to kill her and threw acid on her,” said a senior police official at Ghatlodia police station.

“The victim has suffered 15 per cent burn injuries on her chest and has been admitted in a hospital and her statement has been taken,” the officer said.

The man has been booked under sections 326A for acid attack, 354D for stalking, and 506 for criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Efforts are on to nab the accused,” the officer said.