scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

39 trains cancelled, 58 diverted in Gujarat as rail route affected after goods train derailment

Till 9 am on Tuesday, 39 trains were cancelled and 58 express trains diverted, the Western Railway statement said.

By: PTI | Ahmedabad |
July 19, 2022 12:22:12 pm
39 trains cancelled, 58 diverted in Gujarat as rail route affected after goods train derailmentEight of the wagons fell on the up line and as many on the down line, blocking the two routes, an official earlier said. (Express Photo)

Thirty nine trains have been cancelled and 58 others diverted in over 30 hours after a goods train derailed and blocked the route in Gujarat’s Dahod district, the Western Railway said on Tuesday.

The cancelled trains include some local ones, while those diverted are all express trains.

Sixteen wagons of the goods train heading towards Vadodara from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh had derailed between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda stations in Dahod at 12.48 am on Monday.

Eight of the wagons fell on the up line and as many on the down line, blocking the two routes, an official earlier said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

There was no casualty in the incident.

While the down line was fixed on Tuesday morning with a speed limitation of 20 kmph for trains, efforts were still on to clear the up line for the train movement to resume on the route, the Western Railway (WR) said in a statement.

Till 9 am on Tuesday, 39 trains were cancelled and 58 express trains diverted, it said.

Among the cancelled trains were those which started on Monday and scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from Dahod, Vadodara, Mumbai, Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Patna, the WR said.

Besides, 58 express trains have been diverted from Ratlam, Surat, Vadodara, Bhestan (near Surat), Chhayapuri (near Vadodara), Nagda, and Bhopal stations, it said.

More from Ahmedabad

“Work is underway on a war footing with the help of cranes and other equipment to restart the rail lines,” the WR said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
Antrix Deal

As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Presidential polls

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
Express Townhall

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Premium
Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer
SRK 'Pathaan' transformation

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement