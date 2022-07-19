39 trains cancelled, 58 diverted in Gujarat as rail route affected after goods train derailment

July 19, 2022 12:22:12 pm
Thirty nine trains have been cancelled and 58 others diverted in over 30 hours after a goods train derailed and blocked the route in Gujarat’s Dahod district, the Western Railway said on Tuesday.
The cancelled trains include some local ones, while those diverted are all express trains.
Sixteen wagons of the goods train heading towards Vadodara from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh had derailed between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda stations in Dahod at 12.48 am on Monday.
Eight of the wagons fell on the up line and as many on the down line, blocking the two routes, an official earlier said.
Subscriber Only Stories
There was no casualty in the incident.
While the down line was fixed on Tuesday morning with a speed limitation of 20 kmph for trains, efforts were still on to clear the up line for the train movement to resume on the route, the Western Railway (WR) said in a statement.
Till 9 am on Tuesday, 39 trains were cancelled and 58 express trains diverted, it said.
Among the cancelled trains were those which started on Monday and scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from Dahod, Vadodara, Mumbai, Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Patna, the WR said.
Besides, 58 express trains have been diverted from Ratlam, Surat, Vadodara, Bhestan (near Surat), Chhayapuri (near Vadodara), Nagda, and Bhopal stations, it said.
“Work is underway on a war footing with the help of cranes and other equipment to restart the rail lines,” the WR said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’Premium
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer
Latest News
The essence of history is that it has multiple narratives: Ashwin Sanghi
19 labourers flee strategic road construction project in Arunachal Pradesh, one drowns
Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W review: A luxury portable monitor
Petrol diesel price today: Check fuel rates in your city
Know Your City: This Chennai shop has been selling ice cream for Rs 2 for over two decades
Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham on Tehran: ‘The journey is going to be really special’
Agnipath scheme: Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging cancellation of pending defence recruitment processes tomorrow
Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a ‘needle in a haystack’
If I had about 20 minutes with him, it might help: Gavaskar offers Kohli assistance
Three candidates, including Ranil Wickremesinghe, in fray in Sri Lanka presidential polls, voting on July 20
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan attends a party in Mumbai’s nightclub, video goes viral. Watch
Two decades of shooter response strategy ignored in Uvalde