scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Latest news

39 nursing homes declared Covid centres in Ahmedabad

These have been added from across seven zones in the city, though highest number from the East zone with areas including Nikol, Odhav, VAstral, Viratnagar and Ramol.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
April 12, 2021 2:05:29 am
coronavirus, india coronavirus news, corona news,covid 19 cases in india, covid cases in india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus india, india coronavirus update, coronavirus cases in indiaHealthcare staff shift beds from a Gynaecology ward which was converted to a Covid-19 facility, at Civil Hospital, Asarwa on Thursday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Sunday declared 39 nursing homes with a bed capacity of 618 as dedicated Covid health centers.

These have been added from across seven zones in the city, though highest number from the East zone with areas including Nikol, Odhav, VAstral, Viratnagar and Ramol.

Click here for more

The AMC in an official statement declared that Covid patients will be admitted only after discharge of existing patients admitted at these nursing homes and verification by the civic body.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement
x