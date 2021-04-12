39 nursing homes declared Covid centres in Ahmedabad

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
April 12, 2021 2:05:29 am
April 12, 2021 2:05:29 am
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Sunday declared 39 nursing homes with a bed capacity of 618 as dedicated Covid health centers.
These have been added from across seven zones in the city, though highest number from the East zone with areas including Nikol, Odhav, VAstral, Viratnagar and Ramol.
The AMC in an official statement declared that Covid patients will be admitted only after discharge of existing patients admitted at these nursing homes and verification by the civic body.
