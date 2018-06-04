Ahmedabad: 39 detained for holding march without police nod

They were released later after three hours (Representational) They were released later after three hours (Representational)

Police detained 39 persons who tried to march under the banner of Hindu Jagran Manch against what they call “taking over” of a residential society by Muslim occupants. Police said that the protesters were detained as they had not been given permission to hold the protest march in the area. “They had sought permission on Saturday. It cannot be given on such a short notice. Since permission was given to them earlier for a bike rally, today’s rally was also to be carried out on bikes. So, we rejected it. Later, when they planned to go ahead with the programme, we detained 39 of them. They were released after three hours,” Paldi station officer B S Rabari said.

