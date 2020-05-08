38-yr-old man ‘hangs himself’

The police, however, did not find any suicide note from the spot and is still investigating the case. (Image for representation) The police, however, did not find any suicide note from the spot and is still investigating the case. (Image for representation)

A 38-year old-man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence, the police said on Friday.

Ashwin Parmar lived with his parents in Navayard area of Vadodara and worked as a plumber. He was the sole breadwinner of his family and was unable to provide for them due to the lockdown, his family said. He had been out of work and was depressed over financial constraints, the family claimed.

The police, however, did not find any suicide note from the spot and is still investigating the case.

“The family has stated that he was facing financial issues. There has been no plumbing work for a long time and he had been confined to his home. But we did not recover any suicide note from the spot and are still looking at other angles, any kind of discords or any other issues which could have pushed the victim to take such an extreme step,” a police official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Fatehgunj police station.

