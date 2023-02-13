scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
37,696 passengers travel from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in a day

As per their press note, 31,688 domestic passengers and 6,008 international passengers took 267 flights on Sunday.

Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru remained the top three domestic destinations, it said. (File)
As many as 37,696 passengers travelled from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Sunday, marking the highest number of passengers from the airport in a day, said a release from the Adani Group.

“Non-schedule flight movement has significantly increased over a year because of the dedicated general aviation terminal. Ahmedabad’s top three international destinations were Dubai, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi,” stated the release.

Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru remained the top three domestic destinations, it said. SVPIA connects to 33 domestic and 15 international destinations and continues to increase its domestic and international connectivity footprint.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 23:34 IST
