36 cities under night curfew in Gujarat as Covid-19 cases surge

The Gujarat government Tuesday extended the night curfew, from 8 pm to 6 am, to seven more cities to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. With this, 36 cities are now under restrictions. The state government has also imposed new restrictions in all these cities, which along with the night curfew, will remain in effect till May 12.

On Tuesday, the state reported 13,050 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 131 fatalities, including 23 in Ahmedabad, taking the count of infections to 6,20,472 and the toll to 7,779, the state health department said.

The decision to impose night curfew in Deesa, Ankleshwar, Vapi, Modasa, Radhanpur, Kadi and Visnagar was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar.

During the day, only shops and establishments dealing with essential items will be allowed to function in these 36 cities, the new order states. Vegetable and fruit markets, bakeries, hotels and restaurants with takeaway facility and shops selling food items will be allowed to remain open, like the past week.

The state government has also allowed all the industries and private firms to remain open but restricted attendance to only 50 per cent of staff. This includes Gujarat government offices and companies.

Over the next week, the state government has also asked GST officials to conduct an inspection of private firms to see if Covid-19 protocols were being implemented on the ground. Strict action, the government said in an official release, will be taken against firms found flouting norms.

While inter-state and inter-district travel has been permitted, public buses have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent passenger capacity.

Schools and coaching centres, cinema theatres, gardens, spas and salons, and gymnasium will continue to remain shut in all these 36 urban centres.