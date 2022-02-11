36 bikes gutted in fire at parking lot in Ahmedabad

As many as 36 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire accident that took place at a parking spot of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the Gota area of the city Friday noon.

According to an official of the Fire Safety department of the AMC, a fire was reported at the open parking lot of the AMC New West Zone around 11:30 am.

As many as three fire tenders were rushed to the spot as firefighters managed to douse the fire within half an hour.

“A total of 36 bikes were gutted in the fire accident while we managed to save 600 other vehicles in the same parking lot. The cause of the fire remains unknown as we don’t have an eye witness,” said Inayat Shaikh, divisional officer, Fire Safety Department, AMC.