351 cops down with Covid-19 in Ahmedabad

As many as 351 police personnel in Ahmedabad city are currently infected with Covid, senior police officials said Monday.

The Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia also tested positive for Covid-19 last week and is under home isolation. In Bhatia’s absence, IPS TS Bisht has been given the charge.

“A majority of them have mild symptoms and are currently under home isolation,” said Harshad Patel, deputy commissioner of police, Control Room, Ahmedabad City.

“The process of providing booster doses to the personnel of Ahmedabad City police, State Reserve Police (SRP) and Home Guard is going on. We have tied up with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to ensure that police personnel get their RT PCR tests done at local level in community health centres (CHCs),” he added.