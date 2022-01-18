scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Must Read

351 cops down with Covid-19 in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia also tested positive for Covid-19 last week and is under home isolation. In Bhatia’s absence, IPS TS Bisht has been given the charge.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
January 18, 2022 7:09:56 am
The process of providing booster doses to the personnel of Ahmedabad City police, State Reserve Police (SRP) and Home Guard is going on. (Representational)

As many as 351 police personnel in Ahmedabad city are currently infected with Covid, senior police officials said Monday.

The Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia also tested positive for Covid-19 last week and is under home isolation. In Bhatia’s absence, IPS TS Bisht has been given the charge.

“A majority of them have mild symptoms and are currently under home isolation,” said Harshad Patel, deputy commissioner of police, Control Room, Ahmedabad City.

More from Ahmedabad

“The process of providing booster doses to the personnel of Ahmedabad City police, State Reserve Police (SRP) and Home Guard is going on. We have tied up with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to ensure that police personnel get their RT PCR tests done at local level in community health centres (CHCs),” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement