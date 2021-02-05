35-yr-old man impersonates as policeman and extorts money; arrested

Taking cognisance, a team from Bapunagar police station arrested Imran Armanali Saiyyad (35), a resident of Vatva in Ahmedabad, on Thursday from his residence. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was arrested by the police on Thursday for allegedly impersonating as a police officer to extort money from a person who was carrying meat by threatening to book him for a criminal offence.

According to police, a victim Pravin Vaghela, a resident of Amraiwadi, approached Bapunagar police station on Wednesday night with a complaint that he was apprehended by a man on Wednesday afternoon on the Rakhial road when he was carrying mutton in a polybag.

“The man identified himself as a police officer and checked the contents of my polybag to which I informed him that it is mutton. He then started threatening me saying that he can send me to jail for six months under animal cruelty act as I was doing an illegal act by carrying half kg mutton without permit. He then took me to an ATM and made me withdraw Rs 5,000 which he kept,” said Vaghela in his complaint.

Taking cognisance, a team from Bapunagar police station arrested Imran Armanali Saiyyad (35), a resident of Vatva in Ahmedabad, on Thursday from his residence.

“Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, we held the accused who impersonated as a police officer. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 392 for robbery and 170 for impersonation of a police officer,” said an officer of Bapunagar police station.