Ahmedabad: 35-yr-old man ‘falls to death’ from seventh floor of building

The incident happened two days after a popular mathematics tuition teacher Parth Tank allegedly fell to death from the terrace in Ahmedabad.

A 35-year-old director of a start-up company allegedly fell to death from his house on the seventh floor of a society in Thaltej of Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Ankit Tak, Director of Green Gain Energy Solutions company, fell to death from his residence on the seventh floor of Enigma Flats society near Cambay hotel in Thaltej.

Police said that Tak’s company was reportedly facing losses for the past several months as informed by his relatives in Ahmedabad. A native of Sirohi in Rajasthan, Tak was unmarried and his parents stayed back in Sirohi.

“We received a call around 6 am that a man has fallen from the seventh floor of a high rise. Tak was a native of Rajasthan and he was staying in Ahmedabad for the past 3-4 years. He was living in a rented residence alone for the past one and a half years. We have not found any note from the body or the house. His parents have been informed and the body’s post mortem has been conducted. Tak’s uncle has informed us that his company was facing losses for the past some time and we have also witnessed some medication from his residence that is being probed. An accidental death report has been filed,” said JP Jadeja, inspector, Sola High Court police station.

The incident happened two days after a popular mathematics tuition teacher Parth Tank allegedly fell to death from the terrace of a high rise business complex at Vishala circle in Ahmedabad.

To seek help and counselling on mental health, people can reach out to AASRA (9820466726) and Saath India (079 26305544).

