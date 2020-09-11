Overall, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits has reported over 50 doctors test positive in the past three days. (File)

As part of a testing drive for resident doctors in the AMC-run hospitals conducted this week, at least 35 resident doctors have tested positive for Covid-19.

Overall, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits has reported over 50 doctors testing positive in the past three days.

According to a senior doctor who is part of the hospital administration as well at SVP Hospital, 24 resident doctors tested positive on Wednesday and “another one or two” tested positive on Thursday. The official also confirmed that the state government’s core committee of medical experts member and head of department of general medicine at SVP Hospital, Dr Ami Parikh, has tested positive.

According to a source, she is currently undergoing home isolation. At LG Hospital, also run by the AMC, a senior doctor said that 10 resident doctors tested positive in the past three days, all being asymptomatic and in isolation.

An associate professor of the medicine department from LG Hospital too tested positive and is currently admitted at HCG Hospital.

At Shardaben General Hospital in Saraspur, 15 doctors have tested positive in the past four days, which includes resident doctors as well as consultants, according to a hospital authority.

Both these hospitals are not Covid-19 hospitals but for regular procedures. “Testing is done prior to invasive procedures and thus when someone tests positive they’re referred to a Covid-19 hospital. There is, therefore, high exposure to Covid-19 for our doctors despite not being a Covid-19 hospital,” said a hospital administrator and doctor from Shardaben Hospital.

Over 35 resident docs of Ahmedabad civic body-run hospitals test positive for Covid

In Rajkot, an Indian Medical Association branch head confirmed that ten private practitioners have tested positive in the past two days.

Apart from medical practitioners, in the AMC limits, two employees of the Karnavati club tested positive on Thursday.

Naginbhai Patel, president of the club, said, “Two employees tested positive today and another employee had tested positive a day ago. We have quarantined two other employees who came in contact with those who tested positive today. We are taking all precautions and there is no issue which would require us to shut down the premises or club activities at the moment.”

Gujarat on Thursday crossed over 1.09 lakh cases after reporting over 1,300 fresh cases. Amreli, which continues to see a rise in cases, sees up to 60 percent hospital bed occupancy in the district, according to a district administration official, the majority of these patients in need of oxygen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd