35 positive in IIM-Ahmedabad as state records 12,553 cases in a day

As Gujarat continues its steep climb of daily Covid-19 infections, recording 12,553 fresh cases and 125 fatalities, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), Wednesday reported as many as 35 positive cases.

With a positivity rate per day of 35 per cent, the highest since the pandemic began last year, the premier business school currently has 130 active cases — 46 students, three faculty members, 11 on-campus staff and 31 off-campus staffers along with five contractual staff and 34 community members.

According to IIM-A’s Covid-19 dashboard, 118 RT-PCR tests were conducted Wednesday, of which 35 tested positive, that is a “positive rate per day of 35 per cent”. The highest positivity rate per day reported so far by the management institute was on March 31 when of the 190 persons tested, 23 were found positive for the infection.

Since September 1 last year, 383 people including students, faculty, contractual staff and community members have tested Covid-19 positive. A total of 5,442 people has been tested so far.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad city added 4,821 new cases even as 22 others succumbed to the infection. At Ahmedabad Medicity, which houses the 1200-Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Covid-19 unit along with other designated Covid-19 units with a total bed capacity of 2,469, saw 97 per cent occupancy on Wednesday.

In Surat city, which reported 1,553 new Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths, a total of 216 patients at New civil hospital and 619 patients in SMIMER hospital were reported to be on oxygen.

Vadodara city recorded a new single-day high of 545 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 37,436 Covid-19 cases to date. VMC also declared a “record-breaking” single-day death toll of eight persons. Apart from the 9,863 people quarantined at home, there are 5,654 active cases in the city, of whom 344 are on oxygen and 235 others are on ventilator or BiPAP.