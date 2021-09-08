35 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Saurashtra overturns in Ahmedabad

As many as 35 persons, all pilgrims headed towards Saurashtra region, were injured when a private bus overturned on the Dhandhuka Bagodara road in Ahmedabad district on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7 am on a Dhandhuka-Bagodara road stretch adjacent to Khadol village in Ahmedabad district, when a private luxury bus belonging to Jay Brahmani Travels overturned alongside the road as the driver lost control of the steering.

Out of the 35 persons injured in the accident, 11 are in critical state including three children, said the police. Over 50 persons were travelling in the bus including the driver and staff at the time of accident. Police said that the bus had begun its journey from Ahmedabad early morning on Tuesday headed towards religious places in Saurashtra region especially Bhavnagar as part of a travel package.

“After the accident occurred, police teams and ambulances were rushed to the spot for the rescue work. As many as nine ambulances from surrounding talukas of Ahmedabad district were called in to take the injured initially to a private hospital in Dhandhuka. From there, four patients were sent to civil hospital in Ahmedabad as their situation is critical police official at Dhandhuka police range, Ahmedabad rural.