34,000 industrial units with over 2 lakh employees have begun operations: Gujarat govt

Around 34,000 industrial units have resumed operations in the state after April 20, with 2.40 lakh employees working in these units, Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashwani Kumar said on Wednesday.

Kumar was briefing the media after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani headed a weekly cabinet meeting from his official residence through video conference. Rupani was also joined by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

Kumar said that the state government has given permission to 34,000 industrial units to start their operations during lockdown the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in connection with the state government’s announcement to deposit Rs 1,000 each in the bank accounts of around 66 lakh households holding cards under the provisions of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Kumar said that the money has been deposited in the bank accounts of more than 23 lakh families so far.

The official further said that trading of tobacco has started at various market yards in the state. Market yards in Savli, Petlad and Vijapur witnessed trading of 60 quintals, 100 quintals and 30,000 quintals tobacco respectively, Kumar said.

