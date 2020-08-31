34-year-old Talati found dead at his Ahmedabad home

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the death of Sharma, saying he was saddened to lose “one of our hardworking corona warriors”. (Representational)

A 34-year-old Talati was found dead on Saturday morning at his residence in Vastral area of Ahmedabad. Police have begun a probe in this regard.

According to the police, Naresh Kumar Maliwad, a resident of Akshar Homes society in Vastral of Ahmedabad, was posted as a Talati in a village under Mandal taluka of Ahmedabad rural. Maliwad was appointed as a Talati in 2011 and is survived by his wife and two children, a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son.

An accidental death (AD) summary report was filed at Ramol police station in this regard.

“The body was discovered by the victim’s wife around 7 am in the kitchen of the house. No suicide note was found. As per his wife, Maliwad was serving as a Talati in Mandal Taluka for the past three years. On Friday, he left early morning for work and returned around 8:45 pm when he told his wife that he was not in the mood to have dinner. His wife took the two kids and went to sleep on the first floor, as he usually drank quite often at night. Around 7 am, when she woke up and went to the kitchen, she discovered the body. As of now, an AD report has been filed but we have launched a probe to find out the possible motive behind him taking the extreme step,” said a police officer posted at Ramol police station.

In another case, a 14-year-old girl, Roshni Patni, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Housing Board society in Shivshaktinagar of Nikol area in Ahmedabad on Friday night.

“The victim’s body was discovered by her father and she was taken to Civil Hospital where she was declared brought dead. She was not mentally sound. No note was found and we have filed an AD report,” said an officer at Nikol police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd