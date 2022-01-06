Ahmedabad: 330 held for violating night curfew, over 1,800 fined for mask violation

Ahmedabad city police arrested as many as 330 persons and fined 1,822 individuals to the tune of Rs 18.22 lakh across the city on Tuesday and Wednesday for violating night curfew and for not wearing masks.

“A total of 1,822 persons were fined to the tune of Rs 18.22 lakh on Tuesday and Wednesday for not wearing masks in public spaces. Additional teams have been roped in for night patrolling to ensure that night curfew is strictly followed post 11 pm,” said a senior police official at Ahmedabad City Police Control Room.

A total of 326 FIRs were also lodged as the city police intensified its drive against violators in the past two days, in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad. According to senior officials of Ahmedabad city police, a total of 72 vehicles were also seized and fine upto Rs 10 lakh has been recovered for violating night curfew and

other guidelines.

Currently eight metropolitan cities including Ahmedabad have night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am as per the latest guidelines issued by the state government. Only people associated with emergency services, patients and their kins, and those travelling to catch flights and trains are allowed to commute during the night curfew hours.