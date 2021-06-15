33 nodal hospitals designated for mucormycosis drug distribution: Govt to HC

Bystander comforts an infected patient at Mucormycosis ward of Civil hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. Gujarat has declared the black fungus as epidemic following centres order. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In an affidavit filed by the Gujarat health department before the high court, it has been submitted that a government resolution was passed on June 10, notifying 33 government hospitals — one in each district — to act as the nodal centre for distribution of Liposomal Amphotericin-B used to treat mucormycosis.

According to the affidavit, in each of these 33 hospitals, a district-level committee is to be constituted for distribution of the drug. “Such committee shall be headed by the medical superintendent of the hospital and shall contain experts from the departments of medicine, ENT, ophthalmology, neurosurgery and nephrology… The district-level committee, so constituted, shall, after examining all relevant information, send details through email, regarding the date and time when such Liposomal Amphotericin-B can be collected by the private hospitals. The committee will also organise distribution centres for the injections,” the affidavit states.

As per the health department, the details of usage of the drug by both private and government hospitals, shall have to be sent by the 33 government hospitals to the health department, every week and the details “once received will be displayed on the website of the health and family welfare department.”

As of Monday, no publicly available data of drug distribution or number of mucormycosis cases were available on the website.

In a separate PIL filed earlier by two Ahmedabad residents, specifically dealing with mucormycosis treatment and management, an additional affidavit was filed on Monday, requesting that terms of reference of the committee and the timelines for each of the terms of references for the 11-member state-level taskforce be made public along with details of proceedings and recommendations of the committee.

A division bench of the Gujarat HC is expected to take up the Covid-19 suo motu PIL as well as the PIL concerning mucormycosis management on Tuesday.