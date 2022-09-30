Launching 32km metro line in one go a record: PM Modi after opening Ahmedabad Metro stretch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw open the Ahmedabad Metro’s completed phase 1 on Friday and said it was the first time 32 km of a metro rail had started operations in one go in India.

“Today, 32 km of the Ahmedabad Metro has been operationalised. You will be surprised to hear that ever since metro services began in India, this is the first time a 32 km stretch has been launched at a time,” Modi said after taking a ride on the metro in his home state of Gujarat.

Modi boarded the upgraded version of the Vande Bharat train from Gandhinagar and travelled to the Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Modi boarded the upgraded version of the Vande Bharat train from Gandhinagar and travelled to the Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Modi said the metro train project was completed quickly despite its passing over an Indian Railway route. He boarded the upgraded version of the Vande Bharat train from Gandhinagar and travelled to the Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. He then travelled to the Doordarshan Tower metro station near Thaltej, where he participated in an event held for inaugurating both the trains.

This stretch takes the total length of metro rails in the country to 810 km.

Modi said a multimodal hub that he had imagined at the beginning of the 21st century had now become a reality. A multimodal hub is being developed at the Kalupur railway station, where BRTS and city buses will be available from ground floor, taxis and private cars from the upper floor and metro and bullet train connectivity from the Saraspur side, he said at the event.

“In order to connect the Kalupur road overbridge to the Saraspur road overbridge, a 13-lane road will be made in front of the station,” Modi said. “Apart from Kalupur, the Sabarmati bullet train station will also be made into a multimodal transport hub.”

Modi remembered his first BRTS ride in Gujarat. “The attempt even then was to see how the poor can be served and provided with seamless connectivity,” he said.

Travelled on board the Vande Bharat Express! It was a delight to meet women start-up entrepreneurs, talented youth, those associated with the Railways team and those involved in building the Vande Bharat train. It was a memorable journey. pic.twitter.com/eHKAhMlRCc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2022

“We are focusing on and investing in cities in a big way because these cities will ensure the development of the country in the next 25 years. This investment is not limited to connectivity, but includes providing smart services. Existing services are being upgraded and suburbs are being developed,” the prime minister said.

“Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad is an excellent example of twin-city development. In the coming days, many twin cities will be developed in Gujarat. Till now we used to hear about New York-New Jersey twin cities, but my Hindustan can’t be held back. You can see before your eyes the development of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar twin-city model. Similarly, Anand-Nadiad, Bharuch-Ankleshwar, Valsad-Vapi, Surat-Navsari, Vadodara-Halol-Kalol, Morbi-Wankaner, Morbi-Kadi… Such twin cities will strengthen the image of Gujarat,” he said.