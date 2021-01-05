32-year-old UK returnee tests positive for new Covid variant in Vadodara

According to officials, the patient is a 32-year-old man who returned to India on December 21. (File photo)

Vadodara reported its first case of the new coronavirus strain after one of the five passengers who had arrived from the United Kingdom last week tested positive for the virus.

Vadodara Medical Officer for Health, Dr Devesh Patel, confirmed that one of the five samples that had been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune had tested positive for the new virus strain.

According to officials, the patient is a 32-year-old man who returned to India on December 21.

Officials said close contacts of the patient are asymptomatic and have tested negative for Covid-19.

However, with his report testing positive for the new virus strain, the contacts have been advised strict home isolation. The patient is admitted to a government facility in the city.

The four others who tested positive for Covid-19 have also had close contacts test positive. At least three close contacts of the other UK returnees have tested positive.