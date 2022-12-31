Over 31,000 kg of drugs seized in Gujarat this year; strict vigil for New Year’s Eve

Over 31,000 kg of drugs worth Rs 5,137 crore was seized in Gujarat this year, with 484 cases registered between January 1 and December 30 under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, according to police. In view of the rise in drug peddling, police will have strict surveillance during the New Year festivities that begin Saturday.

These seizure figures from police’s NDPS cell, however, do not indicate the consumption trend, a top Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official said.

Police have registered 30 cases of drug seizure in December alone. Of these, 22 are cases of marijuana seizure while three cases of hashish and five cases of synthetic or other drugs were also registered, the total seizure amounting to 2,984 kg of drugs worth nearly Rs 3 crore.

According to data shared by the Ahmedabad Special Operations Group, 34 cases were registered in Ahmedabad city, nine of them in December. They were related to the seizures of mephedrone, cough syrups, hashish and marijuana.

As many as 279 of the total drug seizures in the state were related to marijuana while 149 were related to synthetic or other drugs, 27 to hashish, 10 to opium and nine to heroin (brown sugar).

Synthetic drugs accounted for 17,977 kg of seized drugs, followed by 12,230 kg of marijuana and over 10 kg of opium.

In 2021, 461 cases were registered in the state, as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The Ahmedabad Special Operation Group on Wednesday caught two people for peddling 296.78 g of mephedrone worth Rs 29.68 lakh on Sindhu Bhavan Road, an area that will be under strict vigil.

Two days earlier, the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad caught 10 Pakistanis with 40 kg of heroin, arms and ammunition from a vessel off the Dwarka coast.

Director-general of police Ashish Bhatia said the consignment was sent by Haji Salim Baloch, a drug lord in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, and was meant to be dropped between the Okha and Salaya ports.

The biggest single seizure in Gujarat was the 2,988 kg of heroin that was smuggled from Afghanistan and seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from a freight container at the Mundra port on September 13, 2021.

S K Mishra, NCB zonal director for Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, said, “The number of seizures in a state is not indicative of its consumption trend. The cases we come across are mostly midway seizures, caught in the route of trafficking to some other state or territory… A comparison cannot be drawn between the seizures made in two years as it depends on the quantity of a drug, commercial quantity and its effect. Drugs such as mephedrone can do huge damage even in smaller quantities and are severely habit-forming.”

“In the current year, we have 21 such cases where we seized 3,000 kg of narcotics, caught 60 people and seized related properties… The cases are registered under the NDPS Act,” Mishra said, adding that 550 kg of charas, 225 kg of methamphetamine, 1,700 kg of marijuana and about 70 kg of mephedrone were among the drugs seized in 2022.

Ajay Choudhary, a joint commissioner of police with the special branch, told The Indian Express, “Drugs have become a medium to experience ‘thrill’, especially among the youth. It’s just not a one-event thing that we have to be vigilant for a day… it is a gradual, whole-year process…We keep organising events to increase awareness among the youth to stop the use of drugs, and look for the thrill through ‘health addiction’.”

A night half marathon would be organised in January 2023 towards this end.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, police have set up 200 checkpoints in and around Ahmedabad, including on SG Highway, Sindhu Bhavan Road, Riverfront, SP Ring Road and Prahaladnagar, near the Vastrapur lake, and in the university area.

“Narcotic drug detection kits and drug testing analysers would be used…Various teams have been deployed to keep a check on any case of pick-pocketing, harassment, illegal consumption of drugs or liquor on December 31. Arrangements to prevent traffic jams, rash driving etc have also been made,” Choudhary said.

Hotels, guesthouses, clubs, farms and party plots will also be under police surveillance on New Year’s Eve, he added.