3,100 women to receive gas kits on PM’s birthday

The district administration of Ahmedabad will distribute gas kits to 3,100 women as part of various programmes organised to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi September 17.

A total of 400 beneficiaries will receive gas kits under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 programme to be held at Bodakdev, Behrampura, Nikol and Vatva areas of the city, an official release stated here on Wednesday.

An additional 900 beneficiaries in nine talukas of Ahmedabad district will be given gas kits.

A total of 1,800 beneficiaries in six municipalities of Ahmedabad district will also receive gas kits, the release added. ens