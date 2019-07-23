310 people repeatedly involved in cow slaughter and related crimes, says Gujarat CM Rupani

In the past five years, the Gujarat government has identified 310 persons who have been repeatedly involved in crimes related to cow slaughter or transportation of cow beef or animals of cow progeny, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated in a written reply to an unstarred question in the Assembly.

Out of the 310 persons identified till November 2018, the state government initiated action against 94 people under the provisions of the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA), the reply added.

The question was raised by Congress MLA from Dhanera constituency of Banaskantha district, Nathabhai Patel.