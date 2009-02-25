30-year-old woman attempts suicide

One Sheetal Tailor (30) of Green City Society in Parvat Patia,attempted suicide by taking an overdose of antacids tablets at her house on Tuesday afternoon.

She was rushed to the SMIMER hospital for treatment by her husband,Sanjay Tailor.

Her condition is reportedly critical and is in the ICU.

Police sources said Sanjay was working in Ramkrishna Diamond Firm at Katargam and has been jobless for the last three months. The family had regular quarrels over this issue,and they have sold off household items for survival. Sheetal is a mother of three children  Krushi (6),Riya (4) and Sumit (1).

