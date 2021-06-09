300 visitors turn up as Statue of Unity reopens

Close to 300 persons booked the tickets for the first day, which also saw other attractions like the Kevadia Safari park and Children's Nutrition Park opening up. (File)

Close to 300 people turned up at Statue of Unity (SoU) on Tuesday, as the Kevadia Tourism Circuit reopened after a break of close to a month owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said that 7,000 tickets to the SoU viewing gallery are available in five slots throughout the day through online booking. Close to 300 persons booked the tickets for the first day, which also saw other attractions like the Kevadia Safari park and Children’s Nutrition Park opening up. The SoU has not yet opened the offline tickets for sale. Until it closed, the visitors to the viewing gallery were limited to 200 persons.