300 passengers from USA to Delhi stranded at SVPI airport

A New Delhi-bound United Airlines (UA) flight from Newark in USA was diverted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad due to bad weather on early Tuesday after which around 300 passengers were

stranded at the airport for around 24 hours.

According to airport officials, UA82 Flight operated by United Airlines left from Newark Liberty International Airport in the US around 10 pm Sunday night and was scheduled to reach Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport by 11 pm on Monday night. However around 1 am, the flight was rediverted to SVPI Airport due to bad weather conditions and around 300 passengers were deplaned around 4 am.

The airport officials informed that UA has tied up with Air India to facilitate the services for passengers at airports in India.

Several passengers took to Twitter to express their grievances where one of them with Twitter id @kookanis wrote, “UA 82 Flight diverted to Ahmedabad last night, and passengers deplaned at 4 am. It’s been four hours and bags have still not arrived. Air India groundstaff responsible for managing on behalf of UA are no where to be seen. Folks have been reduced to crying, without food and water for the past eight hours. Many passengers have missed their rebooted connections and are now left fending for themselves without a semblance of support or response from either UA or AI (sic).”

An official of SVPI Airport said that a new flight has been scheduled for IGI Airport for 8 am on Wednesday. The passengers have been stationed at the international terminal airport premises. While officials of UA could not be contacted, their official website showed the status of the flight as “diverted due to severe weather conditions.”