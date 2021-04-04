300-bed covid centre, voluntary shutdown after 2 pm as cases rise in Morbi

With COVID-19 cases rising in Morbi town and its local hospitals unable to accommodate the rush of infected patients, the district administration has given approval to set up a 300-bed Covid Care Centre, official sources said Saturday (File)

WITH COVID-19 cases rising in Morbi town and its local hospitals unable to accommodate the rush of infected patients, the district administration has given approval to set up a 300-bed Covid Care Centre, official sources said Saturday.

The number of new cases being reported from the district has gone up over the last week from 17 cases on March 27 to 22 cases on April 1. “Today, we gave approval to start a new 300-bed Covid centre which will start functioning from Sunday,” JB Patel, the district collector of Morbi, said.

The approval for the Covid centre comes just a day after a video of six labourers lying on the floor of a ceramic tile factory after they were purportedly turned away from hospitals in Morbi went viral on social media.

On Saturday, former president of Morbi Ceramic Associations, KG Kundariya, said the association will be bearing the cost of all the patients who get admitted to this Covid centre at Kadva Patidar Vidyarthi Bhavan, located about seven kilometres from Morbi town.



“The beds in the hospital in Morbi are almost full and so this centre has been created. This centreis located about seven kilometres from Morbi and has been set up at a primary school and hostel,” Kundariya added.

Meanwhile, local trade associations, including 160-odd traders belonging to the Grain and Sugar Merchants Associations and Edible Oil Association in Morbi, have voluntarily decided to keep the main market in the town closed from 2 pm onwards from Monday. “Even the ceramic association is a part of this decision. We are doing our best to assist the government in controlling the spread of Covid-19,” said Kundariya. The district collector clarified that no such order had been issued by the state government.