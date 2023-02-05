30-yr-old man from MP shot dead in Vadodara, police say monetary dispute

A 30-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified persons on Savli-Manjusar road in Vadodara on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place Saturday afternoon when the victim, Vishwanath Amarsinh, who worked in a catering hotel in Manjusar, was returning to his residence in Gorwa in Vadodara city.

Just as he had stepped out of the hotel located on Savli-Manjusar road, two motorcycle riders accosted him and fired several rounds at Vishwanath from a close range.

According to the police, the victim had succumbed to his injuries on the spot while local residents alerted the district police.

Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand said that the police had zeroed down on the accused, one of whom was a partner of the victim.

“The victim and one of the two accused had entered into a partnership for a catering business. The family has confirmed that the relations between them had been sour for a few months over a monetary dispute. We have learnt that the prime accused was also riding the motorcycle on Saturday when the victim was shot. We will arrest the accused soon,” Superintendent of Police Anand said.