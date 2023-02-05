scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

30-yr-old man from MP shot dead in Vadodara, police say monetary dispute

Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand said that the police had zeroed down on the accused, one of whom was a partner of the victim.

According to the police, the victim had succumbed to his injuries on the spot while local residents alerted the district police. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
30-yr-old man from MP shot dead in Vadodara, police say monetary dispute
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 30-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified persons on Savli-Manjusar road in Vadodara on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place Saturday afternoon when the victim, Vishwanath Amarsinh, who worked in a catering hotel in Manjusar, was returning to his residence in Gorwa in Vadodara city.

Just as he had stepped out of the hotel located on Savli-Manjusar road, two motorcycle riders accosted him and fired several rounds at Vishwanath from a close range.

According to the police, the victim had succumbed to his injuries on the spot while local residents alerted the district police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra

Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand said that the police had zeroed down on the accused, one of whom was a partner of the victim.

More from Ahmedabad

“The victim and one of the two accused had entered into a partnership for a catering business. The family has confirmed that the relations between them had been sour for a few months over a monetary dispute. We have learnt that the prime accused was also riding the motorcycle on Saturday when the victim was shot. We will arrest the accused soon,” Superintendent of Police Anand said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 01:24 IST
Next Story

Vadodara’s Sayaji school gets 39 computers as donation

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close